PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) fell 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 269,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 65,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Get PetroNeft Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PetroNeft Resources (PTR) Trading Down 10.6%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/petroneft-resources-ptr-trading-down-10-6.html.

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.