Petra Diamonds (PDL) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price (down from GBX 57 ($0.74)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 46 ($0.60).

PDL opened at GBX 17.19 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

