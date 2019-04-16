Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,931,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,741.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,257,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,000,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 6,349,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

