Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF comprises 4.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 227,451 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,814 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1,624.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $833.00 and a 12-month high of $972.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/peterson-wealth-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-ishares-tr-core-u-s-reit-etf-usrt.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4364 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.