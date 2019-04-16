Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF comprises 4.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 227,451 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,814 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 1,624.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period.
Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $833.00 and a 12-month high of $972.18.
