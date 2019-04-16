Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $6.13 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 246,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $111,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/peregrine-capital-management-llc-takes-6-13-million-position-in-united-community-banks-inc-ucbi.html.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.