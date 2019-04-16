Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of MO opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/pensionfund-dsm-netherlands-raises-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.