Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

VFC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. 1,244,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,738. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,326.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

