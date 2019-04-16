Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3,086.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,901 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 1.4% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned about 3.50% of First Citizens BancShares worth $47,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,301. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.18 and a 12 month high of $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $402.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $419.86 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,025.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 149 shares of company stock valued at $59,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

