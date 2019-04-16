Pennine Petroleum (PNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pennine Petroleum Co. (CVE:PNN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 313000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93.

Pennine Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:PNN)

Pennine Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, evaluates, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in Eastern Europe and Western Canada. It holds a 46.7% working interest in the Chauvin south east central area located to the southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; and a 100% interest in the Cygnet area comprising two Viking natural gas wells located in Alberta.

