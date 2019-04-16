PayPeer Price Hits $0.0001 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, PayPeer has traded flat against the dollar. PayPeer has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPeer alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.02338027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009854 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000348 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001403 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000668 BTC.

PayPeer Profile

PayPeer is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev . The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.