Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,272 shares of company stock worth $16,458,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Paychex by 1,672.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,357,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999,001 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Paychex by 5,734.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $191,026,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,500. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.