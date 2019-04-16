Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 10th

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 10.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/pathfinder-bancorp-inc-pbhc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-on-may-10th.html.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.