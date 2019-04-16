Pass It On: Addiction Community CEO emphasizes Schooling

American Addiction Centers CEO Michael Cartwright heard the lessons of treatment and recovery first hand.

He fought with addiction to alcohol and drugs as a teenager and adult. After recovering in his 20s , he found his passion employed as a rehabilitation caseworker and made a series of alcohol and drug treatment facilities.

He decorations expertise and education in running his company network. When professional and personal challenges arise, he relies on prayer and meditation. Questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity:

Q: What things can a supervisor do to create a workplace culture which creates a business notch?

A: I believe that you should expect and demand excellence from yourself. As a leader, I attempt to come in early and stay late. Inform myself and I attempt to read a lot. I try to become exceptionally educated about what I am doing in the area I’m doing it in.

And I ask of my team members to do the same, if you are a nurse in one or you are a staffer assessing .

I believe at each level in your company I would hope that your workforce is trying to truly find knowledgeable. At American Addiction Centers I’d hope that everybody here is as enthused as I’m about saving lives and, on a daily basis, trying to make a difference in somebody’s life to get from the illness of addiction. And you’re in a position to do that in the event that you’re educated.

Q: What are the keys to handling your challenges?

A: Whenever I’ve faced a personal or problem, I believe that the main thing to do would be to stay calm and expect a great deal. I know that sounds simple, but it is extremely effective.

It is not a issue, although A lot of times we construct stuff up in our thoughts that we believe is a problem. And so I always try to start out with meditation and prayer then I ask myself”is this really a issue or is this something that I simply should work on?”

There have been very few occasions in life in which I have had an insurmountable issue. It just that you have got to work through the answer and at times it’s just working 12 hours a day, seven days a week to find all out it. But that does not constitute a problem, it’s not a catastrophe. It’s just that you’ve got to set a little extra effort into figuring out the answer… When things are so tough I use a great deal on exercise because it will get the endorphins pumping and makes your head clear.