Partner Communications Company Ltd (PTNR) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PTNR opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.20. Partner Communications Company Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

