Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,724 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after acquiring an additional 843,952 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,639,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,495,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,656,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

