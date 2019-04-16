Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $100.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5443 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

