Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

