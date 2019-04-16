Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 10th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $444,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.