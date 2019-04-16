OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.27 million.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.87. 689,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,044. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$3.78 and a twelve month high of C$10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 14.53.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/organigram-ogi-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-09-eps.html.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.