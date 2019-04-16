O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.49. 570,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,723. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

