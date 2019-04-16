OraSure Technologies (OSUR) vs. Regenicin (RGIN) Critical Survey

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OraSure Technologies and Regenicin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Regenicin.

Volatility and Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 3.44 $20.40 million $0.50 20.16 Regenicin N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 11.22% 8.45% 7.64% Regenicin N/A N/A -1,782.86%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Regenicin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

