OP Coin (OPC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 80.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded up 46% against the US dollar. OP Coin has a total market cap of $178,259.00 and $165.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004220 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00148523 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010266 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001515 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002519 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

