Onix Achieves Market Cap of $33,697.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Onix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onix has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $33,697.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onix alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014601 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

