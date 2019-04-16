Omnicom Group (OMC) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

