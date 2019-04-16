Olympus Labs Price Reaches $0.0533 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $2.05 million and $5,207.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, FCoin and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.12279082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001064 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, FCoin, OKEx, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

