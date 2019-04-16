Olin (OLN) Raised to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

