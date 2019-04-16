Old North State Trust LLC Buys 130 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $2,651,850.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

