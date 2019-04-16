OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.00.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/ofs-credit-company-inc-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-17-occi.html.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.