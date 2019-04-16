OFS Credit Company Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
NASDAQ OCCI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
