Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Tops $27.29 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and $6.64 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and Kucoin.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00377564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.01059304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00211634 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,624,195,725 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

