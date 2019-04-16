Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,328 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the March 15th total of 603,031 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAK. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 38,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,688.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 147,938 shares of company stock worth $675,376.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OAK stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

