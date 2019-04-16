NXT-ID Inc (NXTD) Given $2.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
NXTD stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. NXT-ID has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.08.
NXT-ID Company Profile
Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.
