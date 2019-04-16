NXT-ID Inc (NXTD) Given $2.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 577.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of NXT-ID worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTD stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. NXT-ID has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

