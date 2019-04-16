NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Sell

DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday. DZ Bank currently has $170.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 416,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

