NULS Market Cap Hits $59.09 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, NULS has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00016406 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00377986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.01061117 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00210898 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 103,819,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,227,270 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

