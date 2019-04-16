NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $47.49 on Friday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $567.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

