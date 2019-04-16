Novoheart (NVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.47

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 18500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

