Novartis AG (NVS) Major Shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 30,908 Shares

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $32,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 28,794 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $28,506.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 140,230 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $152,850.70.

On Monday, April 8th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 27,525 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $28,075.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 24,661 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,154.22.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 58,033 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $55,711.68.

On Monday, April 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 116,909 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $111,063.55.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 88,835 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $83,504.90.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 177,762 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $179,539.62.

On Friday, March 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

