Northstar Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,714,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,288,000 after buying an additional 4,629,460 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 33,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,941. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

