Northstar Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,680,000 after buying an additional 3,782,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,450,000 after buying an additional 4,103,585 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,146,000 after buying an additional 3,337,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,126,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,246,000 after buying an additional 408,032 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,754,000 after buying an additional 1,850,062 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 407,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,356. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

