Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

