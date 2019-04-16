Northstar Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,520,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after buying an additional 1,672,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,202,000 after buying an additional 1,082,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after buying an additional 1,054,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 710,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,364. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.772 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

