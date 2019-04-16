Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.72.

NOC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.30. 9,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $359.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $860,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/northrop-grumman-co-noc-stake-lifted-by-means-investment-co-inc.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.