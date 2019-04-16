Northern Trust Corp Has $7.76 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 586,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 203,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $10,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE TRTX opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 95.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

