Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,188,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

