Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 724,765 Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 724,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.23% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,572,000 after purchasing an additional 810,834 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 180.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.08. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/norges-bank-purchases-shares-of-724765-avangrid-inc-agr.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.