Norges Bank Invests $35.53 Million in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 846,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,530,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

NYSE:AHL opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $538.50 million for the quarter. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norges Bank Invests $35.53 Million in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/norges-bank-invests-35-53-million-in-aspen-ins-holdi-sh-nv-ahl.html.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.