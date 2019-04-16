Norges Bank Invests $35.01 Million in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 557,176 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,007,000. Norges Bank owned 1.60% of Ellie Mae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 130.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter.

ELLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

ELLI opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.51, for a total value of $69,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $26,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

