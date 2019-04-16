Norges Bank Buys Shares of 841,663 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 841,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,764,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.13). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $588.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 21,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $1,125,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norges Bank Buys Shares of 841,663 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/norges-bank-buys-shares-of-841663-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.