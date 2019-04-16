Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 806.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

NSC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.47 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-shares-bought-by-pennsylvania-trust-co.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.