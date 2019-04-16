NIC Inc. (EGOV) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NIC were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NIC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in NIC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 311,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NIC by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NIC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. NIC had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on NIC to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

