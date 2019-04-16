New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

NYCB stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,968,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

